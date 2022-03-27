Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to post $100.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $115.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 69,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

