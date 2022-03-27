Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

