Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

