Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

