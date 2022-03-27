Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) received a $280.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FB. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.37. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

