Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 334 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NYSE:D opened at $83.97 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.