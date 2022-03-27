Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

