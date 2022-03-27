Meyer Handelman Co. Has $527,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

