Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.