Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.63 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

