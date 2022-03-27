M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238 ($3.13).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.12) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of M&G stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.95). 5,346,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 70.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 562.50%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

