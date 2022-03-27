MillerKnoll (MLKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -200.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

