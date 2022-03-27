MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MinebeaMitsumi stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.15.
About MinebeaMitsumi (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MinebeaMitsumi (MNBEY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.