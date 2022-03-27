MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MinebeaMitsumi stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

