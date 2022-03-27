Model N’s (MODN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $34.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $949.73 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

