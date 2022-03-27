Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

