Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

