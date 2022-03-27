Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 258 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $121.26 and a 1 year high of $156.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.