Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Indivior (LON:INDV)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

LON INDV opened at GBX 269.80 ($3.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.51. Indivior has a one year low of GBX 121.90 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

