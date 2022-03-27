Morgan Stanley Trims Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price to $389.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Cintas stock opened at $413.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.21. Cintas has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

