MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.39.
MOR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.
About MorphoSys (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.