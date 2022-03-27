MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.39.

MOR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

