M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

