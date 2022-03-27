Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $1.08 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.