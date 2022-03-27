Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.87 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myers Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Myers Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

