Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NANX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

