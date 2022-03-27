Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

