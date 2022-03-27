Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of GASNY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 16,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

