Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
Shares of GASNY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 16,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
