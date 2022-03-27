Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 125,663 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navigator worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $12.84 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

