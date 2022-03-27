Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NBLY opened at C$30.32 on Thursday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$20.50 and a twelve month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

