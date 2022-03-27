NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. NeoGames reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.10 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

A number of analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoGames has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $314.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.83.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

