Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 56.4% in March

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 519,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the third quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

