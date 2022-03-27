Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.84

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.84 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 154,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.66. The company has a market cap of £78.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

