Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Stock Position Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 391.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching 13.84. 136,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,152. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 11.58 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

