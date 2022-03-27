New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $7.86 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 360,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000. Cameco makes up about 2.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 73.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $28.76 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

