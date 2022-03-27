New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Position Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.58 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

