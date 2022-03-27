New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

