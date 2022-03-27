Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. 246,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,983,906. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

