NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

