NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 775,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,013.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,601,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $19,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

