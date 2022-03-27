NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Financial Comparison

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $898.20 million 6.11 $331.62 million $0.69 16.65 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.62

Antero Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 36.92% 17.55% 7.35% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Antero Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 2 3 0 0 1.60 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.79%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Antero Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

