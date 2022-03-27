Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,800 shares, a growth of 840.7% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,655. Nickel Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

