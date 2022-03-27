Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18,374.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

