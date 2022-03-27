Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 717,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,810. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

