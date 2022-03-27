Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 133,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,326. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRDBY. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.