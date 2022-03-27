Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 133,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,326. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.
About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)
Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
