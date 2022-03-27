Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,090,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

