Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. 3,623,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,018. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.