Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $128.83. 765,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

