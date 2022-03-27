Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 566,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NVST stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 983,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,595. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

