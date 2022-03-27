Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,402 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.