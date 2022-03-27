Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NBY opened at $0.33 on Friday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.42.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.