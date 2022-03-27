NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 1,085,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold (Get Rating)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.